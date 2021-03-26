Egypt: Irrigation Minister Signs Deal With Burundi's Official

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti discussed with visiting Burundi's Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock Deo-Guide Rurema ways of boosting bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the water resources.

Abdel-Atti said that he is upbeat about the visit of Rurema, stressing depth of joint relations.

The Egyptian official said that he is looking forward to working together to achieve sustainable development in water resources in Burundi.

Rurema said he wants to promote cooperation between the two ministries in the water resources.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the integrated management of water resources.

Under the deal, Egypt will conduct studies about the construction of dams to collect rain water in Burundi.