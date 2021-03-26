Egypt: Minister for Military Production,Talis Group Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

25 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsy discussed with the Vice Chairman of Talis group on Thursday 25/3/2021 bilateral cooperation.

The meeting is part of a series of gatherings to follow up the latest developments of joint cooperation in the different military and civil domains, Morsy said.

For his part, Talis's vice chairman said his company is keen to develop partnership with the State Ministry for Military Production, stressing the French side is very interested in deepening cooperation with Egypt in the current phase.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

