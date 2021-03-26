Egypt: Planning Ministry Seeks to Train Egyptian Returnees Harmed By Coronavirus Pandemic

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said Nawart Baladak (Welcome Home) initiative aims at boosting cooperation among the governmental bodies and implementing economic plans seeking to merge Egyptians abroad and benefiting from their skills to achieve comprehensive development.

The ministries of immigration and planning launched a website for the initiative within the framework of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to contain the Egyptian workers that returned home after being harmed by coronavirus pandemic outbreak and work on merging these workers into the national economy in the different governorates.

In a statement on Thursday, Saeed said that the ministry is working on providing job opportunities for the returning workers in infrastructure projects to put into effect the vision of the state to employ the youth power and benefit from their expertise in order to accomplish sustainable development.

The website of the initiative aims at contributing to providing training programs in the different domains to qualify the returning workers to hone their skills to cope with the needs of the Egyptian market.