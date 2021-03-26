Egypt: Presidential Decree On Retirement of Counselor Husseini Hassan

25 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree No. 99 on the retirement of counselor Husseini Hassan Hussein, vice chairman of appeals in Alexandria Court of Appeals.

The decree was published in Thursday's official gazette.

