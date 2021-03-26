Liberia: Justice Minister Orders Opposition Official Mo Ali Released

25 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean has ordered with immediate effect the release of Mr. Mo Ali, Secretary General of the opposition Unity Party, one of four parties making up to Collaborating Political Parties.

"Until the evidence, when produced, is reviewed and a determination made by the Attorney General, the LNP is ordered to release Mr. Ali," Minister told FrontPageAfrica moments ago.

The minister said: "Consistent with section 22.2 (b) of the New Executive Law, which requires the Minister of Justice to "institute all legal proceedings necessary for law enforcement", the Minister of Justice has, today, March 25, 2021 called on the Liberia National Police to produce the proper evidence to support charges levied against Mr. Mo Ali. Mr. Ali is reportedly charged with terrorism, Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Arson and Terrorist Threat.

