Nigeria: 25-Years After Lagos Govt Fulfills Promise to Olympic Dream Team Member, Pascal

26 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — The Lagos State Government has fulfilled its promise to Patrick Pascal who was a member of the Dream Team that won the Atlanta '1996 Olympic gold medal.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu surprised Pascal who was among the three home-based players of the Atlanta 1996 football gold medalist, by giving him a new three-bedroom apartment in the 360 units Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday.

Recall that the then Head of state Late General. Sani Abacha gifted the Olympic gold medalist team N1m and bestowed the team with Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) honour, which the Lagos state government then led by Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinola also promised to do something meaningful to the team, which has now be fulfilled.

While accepting the apartment, elated Pascal, who is also the chairman of Bauchi State Football Association, thanked the governor and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, and said the kind gesture would go a long way to encourage sportsmen and women to give their best to the nation with the knowledge that their achievements will not go unrewarded.

"I want to thank the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling the promise made by the government then in 1996. Indeed, this kind gesture would inspire young Nigerians that their labour for the country will not go unrewarded.

"I also what to thank the President of The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick, for making it possible for the promise to be fulfilled. Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth & Social Development Mr. Agboola Dabiri, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC). Mr. Olusola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Football Association (FA), Seyi Akinwunmi, players and officials of the current Super Eagles Team for their support. May God reward you all" he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.