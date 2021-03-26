Eritrea: Prime Minister of FDRE Arrives in Asmara

Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrives in Asmara in the afternoon hours of today for a two-day working visit to the country.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Dr. Abiy Ahmed was accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Prime Minister's delegation comprises Dr. Kenea Yadeta, Minister of Defense of Ethiopia, and Dr. Abraham Belay, Minister of Innovation and Technology.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab were present at the welcoming ceremony.