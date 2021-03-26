Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Dibarwa (6) and Areza (1), Southern Region. The remaining two patients are from Adibara (1) and Agordat (1), Gash Barka Region.

Sadly, an 80-year old female patient who has been receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital in Mendefera has passed away.

The number of deaths has accordingly risen to 9, while the total number of recovered patients stands at 2962.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3192.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

25 March 2021