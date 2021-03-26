Zimbabwe: Mupfumi Demands U.S.$5000 After Fellow Zanu-PF Member Calls Him 'Mad'

The Zanu-PF Central Committee member and Mutare-based businessman Esau Mupfumi has filed a US$5000 defamation lawsuit against fellow party member Pamela Razemba at the Bulawayo High Court.

Mupfumi claims Razemba who is the party's Mutare Central Proportional Representative Member of Parliament defamed him on 7 March 2021 during the party's district meeting held at Mutare Queens Hall.

Razemba is alleged to have uttered to Mupfumi: "Uri benzi. Wajaira chidofo chekuma bhazi (You are a mad person. You are used to the uncivilised ways of bus operators)," reads part of the summons filed at the High Court.

Mupfumi claimed Razemba uttered the words in the presence of Mutare district leadership who included chairpersons and Central Committee members.

"The statements by defendant are malicious, wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff. The statements were made with the intention to defame plaintiff and to injure his reputation as he is a respectable member of the Central Committee of Zanu PF," the court papers read.

"The statement was understood by the present members and was intended by the defendant to mean that plaintiff is a dishonest and disreputable person. That the defendant pays interest at the prescribed rate on the sums mentioned above from the date of issue of summons to date of full payments," further reads the summons in possession of NewZimbabwe.com.

Mupfumi want the defendant to pay the costs of the suit on attorney and client scale. Razemba has 10 days after service of the summons to file her opposing application.

Mupfumi is being represented by Dube, Tachiona and Tsvangirai Legal practitioners.