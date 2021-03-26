Zimbabwe: Mupfumi Demands U.S.$5000 After Fellow Zanu-PF Member Calls Him 'Mad'

26 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zanu-PF Central Committee member and Mutare-based businessman Esau Mupfumi has filed a US$5000 defamation lawsuit against fellow party member Pamela Razemba at the Bulawayo High Court.

Mupfumi claims Razemba who is the party's Mutare Central Proportional Representative Member of Parliament defamed him on 7 March 2021 during the party's district meeting held at Mutare Queens Hall.

Razemba is alleged to have uttered to Mupfumi: "Uri benzi. Wajaira chidofo chekuma bhazi (You are a mad person. You are used to the uncivilised ways of bus operators)," reads part of the summons filed at the High Court.

Mupfumi claimed Razemba uttered the words in the presence of Mutare district leadership who included chairpersons and Central Committee members.

"The statements by defendant are malicious, wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff. The statements were made with the intention to defame plaintiff and to injure his reputation as he is a respectable member of the Central Committee of Zanu PF," the court papers read.

"The statement was understood by the present members and was intended by the defendant to mean that plaintiff is a dishonest and disreputable person. That the defendant pays interest at the prescribed rate on the sums mentioned above from the date of issue of summons to date of full payments," further reads the summons in possession of NewZimbabwe.com.

Mupfumi want the defendant to pay the costs of the suit on attorney and client scale. Razemba has 10 days after service of the summons to file her opposing application.

Mupfumi is being represented by Dube, Tachiona and Tsvangirai Legal practitioners.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.