Gambia: Chinese Ambassador Briefs Media On China's 2021 Sessions

Ma Jianchu, the Chinese ambassador to The Gambia yesterday briefed the media on China's 2021 sessions.

Officials say the China's 2021 sessions is the most important annual political sessions held in Beijing.

The two sessions refer to the yearly plenary meetings of the National People's and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which are China's top legislature and top political advisory body respectively.

Ma Jianchun, while briefing the media at the Chinese Embassy, said: "The two sessions are centered on promoting comprehensive socio-economic development towards greater prosperity." He added that by reviewing the two sessions, one could keep up with China's development and observe the growing vitality of socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics.

Ambassador Ma Jianchun said the two sessions looked back at the past year's extraordinary achievements.

"The Chinese government and the people have achieved major strategic success in fighting covid-19 and continuously consolidating achievements in curbing the spread of the virus."

According to him, China had resumed a lot of work on its socio-economic development leading to the only major economy that achieved positive growth in the covid-19 ravaged year with a 2.3 percentage of its GDP.

He added: "This year, a new session of FOCAC will be held in Senegal, making further progress to cooperation between China and African countries including The Gambia. China will continue to support Africa's efforts in ensuring public health, accelerating industrialisation, striving for self-generated development, and maintaining peace and stability."