Gambia: Gunjur Utd, Steve Biko Share Spoils in 2nd Division League

Gunjur United and Steve Biko on Tuesday shared spoils in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys and the Bakau giant killers drew 1-1 in their week-eleven tie played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Both sides were keen to bash each other to gather the vital three points to fancy their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season but the match ended 1-1.

Meanwhile Gunjur United now snatched 16 points after eleven league matches while Steve Biko are with 12 points in eleven league outings.