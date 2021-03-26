West Africa: NFTR Members Sensitised On ECOWAS Protocols

The Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter on Wednesday convened a day's sensitisation for its members on ECOWAS protocols and its related treaties in respect to Inter-state Road Transit Barriers in the sub-region.

Held at the GCCI conference hall in Brusubi, the event was supported by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

Welcoming the participants, Abdoulie Nyockeh, president of NFTR -Gambia Chapter, said the forum would accord members the opportunity to have in-depth knowledge on what the ECOWAS protocol entails in order to effectively report on issues affecting cross-border trade.

He commended the management of GRA and stafffor supporting journalists to better understandECOWAS Protocols to be able to effectively report and disseminate information on the subject.

The support, he added, would go long way in enhancing the capacity of journalists on issues relating to transit and cross-border issues.

"I have no doubt that at the end of the forum, journalists will be equipped with the requisite knowledge on the ECOWAS Protocols."

He outlined that The Gambia is a tax-based economy, further underscoring the importance of tax in any nation's development.

"Without tax, forget about development. Therefore, payment of rates and taxes should be a collective responsibility for all us as patriotic citizens."

The primary objective of the NFTR, he added, is to ensure that there is a transparency in the payment of taxes especially among government, business community and the tax authority.

"I believe this forum is geared toward establishing a strong partnership between journalists, public and private sectors and to map-out the way for forward for a better Gambia."

The network, he reminded, is a non-profit making entity that is established to purposely promote and complement government's effort in creating awareness not only on the importance of but timely payment of taxes.

Alagi Jeng, acting secretary general of Gambia Banker's Association, hailed the network for its steadfastness in complementing government's efforts in awareness creation.

Since the inception of the Network, he observed that many activities have been implemented in partnership with GBA.

He therefore challenged journalists to be more committed to the network, describing it as one of the most vibrant networks in the country.

NFTR members sensitised on ECOWAS Protocols

By Sanna Jallow

The Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter on Wednesday convened a day's sensitisation for its members on ECOWAS protocols and its related treaties in respect to Inter-state Road Transit Barriers in the sub-region.

Held at the GCCI conference hall in Brusubi, the event was supported by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

Welcoming the participants, Abdoulie Nyockeh, president of NFTR -Gambia Chapter, said the forum would accord members the opportunity to have in-depth knowledge on what the ECOWAS protocol entails in order to effectively report on issues affecting cross-border trade.

He commended the management of GRA and stafffor supporting journalists to better understandECOWAS Protocols to be able to effectively report and disseminate information on the subject.

The support, he added, would go long way in enhancing the capacity of journalists on issues relating to transit and cross-border issues.

"I have no doubt that at the end of the forum, journalists will be equipped with the requisite knowledge on the ECOWAS Protocols."

He outlined that The Gambia is a tax-based economy, further underscoring the importance of tax in any nation's development.

"Without tax, forget about development. Therefore, payment of rates and taxes should be a collective responsibility for all us as patriotic citizens."

The primary objective of the NFTR, he added, is to ensure that there is a transparency in the payment of taxes especially among government, business community and the tax authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia West Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I believe this forum is geared toward establishing a strong partnership between journalists, public and private sectors and to map-out the way for forward for a better Gambia."

The network, he reminded, is a non-profit making entity that is established to purposely promote and complement government's effort in creating awareness not only on the importance of but timely payment of taxes.

Alagi Jeng, acting secretary general of Gambia Banker's Association, hailed the network for its steadfastness in complementing government's efforts in awareness creation.

Since the inception of the Network, he observed that many activities have been implemented in partnership with GBA.

He therefore challenged journalists to be more committed to the network, describing it as one of the most vibrant networks in the country.