Gambia: National Assembly Adopts Accreditation Bill 2020

25 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

Legislators on Tuesday adopted the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) Bill 2020 presented by the select Committee on Education, Training and ICT.

Tabling the motion, the vice chairman of the select committee on Education, Training and ICT, Hon. Alhagie Mbow, revealed that during the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly in the 2020 Legislative Year, the plenary committed the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) Bill 2020 to the committee with the mandate to review and scrutinise the bill and report back to the National Assembly.

He added that the committee first convened on the 14th day of January, 2021 to identify various stakeholders for consultations on the bill and during that time, reference was made to the existing Act 2013, the Interpretation Act and the 1997 Constitution with a view to facilitating a guided process and outcome.

According to him, the process was followed by series of engagements and consultations with witnesses from certain stakeholder institutions for exhaustive scrutiny, and the objective of the bill is to strengthen tertiary, higher and TVET educational systems.

Hon. Mbow further added that NAQAA as a body that oversees all the higher education institutions, as well as tertiary in the country, seeks to repeal the previous Act of 2013, to bring in a new one and the essence is to boost NAQAA's powers to have quality in the higher education sector in this country.

"The financial viability is very important to set up, but NAQAA must not be in the picture where they would question how are you spending the money and where is the money going to, but rather, they should concentrate more in their oversight in terms of checking if there are any deviations from the standards they set which the committee recommends," Mbow noted.

He again added that NAQAA should not be concerned on how private individuals create their own funds, how they utilise their funds to run their institutions, but they should concentrate on their core competencies to ensure there is quality education system in this country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.