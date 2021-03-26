Gambia: Women's League Division One Enters Week-Two

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one will enters week-two this weekend with interesting and exciting fixtures.

On Friday 26 March 2021, The Gambia Armed Forces will square-off The Gambia Police Force in the all security affairs at the QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo at 5 p.m.

On Saturday 27 March 2021, reigning champions Red Scorpions will face Brikama United at the same venue at 3 p.m, while on Sunday City Girls will take on Abuko United at 3 p.m. Kinteh's will lock horns with Immigration at 5 p.m. on the same day and venue.