Angola/Gambia: Gambia Faces Angola in Crunch AFCON Qualifiers Today

The Gambia will entertain Angola in their crunch group D clash of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, Thursday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

The Scorpions, who thrashed The Palancas Negras 3-1 in their first-leg fixture played in November 2019 in Luanda, will fracas to stun the Angolans in the second-leg in Banjul to complete a double over the Southern Africa country in the continent's biggest jamboree qualifiers.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges must clutch the significant three points against the Angolans today and hope Gabon overcome Democratic Republic of Congo in the other group D match to snatch qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia is currently leading Group D of the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 7 points after securing two victories and a draw.

Angola is currently occupying bottom-place in group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest football festivity qualifiers with 1 point after drawing one match and losing three.