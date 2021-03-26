Gambia's Coach Lauds Good Team Spirit Ahead of Today's Encounter

25 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet has praised his team's good spirit ahead of today's encounter against Angola in the five fixtures of the Afcon qualifiers to be played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

The Belgian coach said his players were all in good mood after their arrival on Tuesday, noting that he is very satisfy with the players he invited for the two crucial Afcon qualifiers encounter against Angola and DR Congo.

"Sheriff Sinyan, who plays for Molde in Sweden and Modou Barrow who plays for Jeonbuk Motors in South Korea could not make it to these encounters because their clubs did not allow them to come but we are satisfy with the ones that are here and we will focus on them for today's game," he said.

Meanwhile, The Gambian team who only had one training session yesterday will today play against Angola at the Independence Stadium in Bakau for their match-day 5 fixtures of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Cameroon 2022.

The Scorpions top group D with 7 points ahead of Gabon, DR. Congo and Angola and winning today's encounter will likely earn The Gambia their first ever Afcon appearance.

