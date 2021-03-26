Gambia: Youth & Sports Minister Launches PBF Project

25 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie on Tuesday launched the peacebuilding funds (PBF) project for young women and men as stakeholders in ensuring peaceful democratic processes and advocates for the prevention of violence and hate speech. He also inaugurated the project steering committee.

The launching held virtually seeks to mobilise young men and women to participate in community dialogue initiatives at intra and intergenerational levels to enhance inclusion, social cohesion and sustainable peace.

"Despite the gains, we still have to reinforce partnerships to tackle the ugly face of hate speech as well as misinformation, marginalization of young women in decision-making platforms at all levels as well as strengthen policies and institutions to drive our change agenda," said minister Badjie.

He emphasised that young people are critical in this endeavour, not just because of their sheer numbers but for their passion and commitment to ensure lasting peace and social cohesion.

"My Ministry is proud and committed to provide leadership for this 2-year project which seeks to strengthen youth capacity for engagement and participation in governance and leadership," he further said.

He stated that the project is in line with his Ministry's vision to empower youth which is critical in harnessing the demographic dividend in line with the African Union Roadmap and as set out in our National Development Plan.

He commended UNFPA, UNDP, and UNESCO for their strong partnership with Gambia Government, partners, Civil Society Organizations, and youth networks in the elaboration of a successful project geared towards strengthening capacity and positioning young people as key stakeholders in the maintenance of peace, consolidating the democracy and active partners in violence prevention and hate speech.

Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator, said the United Nation through its peacebuilding project is always committed to supporting government in its transitional justice, while expressing hope that the thinking around the project is realized.

Madam Wakana commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their laudable efforts in coordinating and implementing government policy and programs.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Nigeria Rejects Transparency International's Corruption Rating

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.