Gambia: Youth & Sports Minister Launches PBF Project

The minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie on Tuesday launched the peacebuilding funds (PBF) project for young women and men as stakeholders in ensuring peaceful democratic processes and advocates for the prevention of violence and hate speech. He also inaugurated the project steering committee.

The launching held virtually seeks to mobilise young men and women to participate in community dialogue initiatives at intra and intergenerational levels to enhance inclusion, social cohesion and sustainable peace.

"Despite the gains, we still have to reinforce partnerships to tackle the ugly face of hate speech as well as misinformation, marginalization of young women in decision-making platforms at all levels as well as strengthen policies and institutions to drive our change agenda," said minister Badjie.

He emphasised that young people are critical in this endeavour, not just because of their sheer numbers but for their passion and commitment to ensure lasting peace and social cohesion.

"My Ministry is proud and committed to provide leadership for this 2-year project which seeks to strengthen youth capacity for engagement and participation in governance and leadership," he further said.

He stated that the project is in line with his Ministry's vision to empower youth which is critical in harnessing the demographic dividend in line with the African Union Roadmap and as set out in our National Development Plan.

He commended UNFPA, UNDP, and UNESCO for their strong partnership with Gambia Government, partners, Civil Society Organizations, and youth networks in the elaboration of a successful project geared towards strengthening capacity and positioning young people as key stakeholders in the maintenance of peace, consolidating the democracy and active partners in violence prevention and hate speech.

Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator, said the United Nation through its peacebuilding project is always committed to supporting government in its transitional justice, while expressing hope that the thinking around the project is realized.

Madam Wakana commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their laudable efforts in coordinating and implementing government policy and programs.