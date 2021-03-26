Gambia: PPP Dispels Hon. Tuma Njie

25 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The People's Progressive Party (PPP) has announced the expulsion of Hon. Fatoumata Njie alias as Tuma Njie for what the party called violating article 32.2, 32.3, and 32.4 respectively of the PPP constitution which "provides for the disciplinary actions against a member whose behaviour brings the Party into disrepute or which manifests a flagrant violation of the moral integrity expected of members or conduct unbecoming that of a member;"

The party outlines series of following allegations against Hon. Njie:

"Impeding the activities of the Party;

Creating division within its ranks or membership;

Commit an act that undermines the effectiveness of the Party;

Behaving in such a way as to provoke serious divisions or a break-down of unity in the Party;

Undermining the respect for or impeding the functioning of the structures of the Party;

Participating in organised factional activity that goes beyond the recognised norms of free debate inside the Party and threatens its unity.

Fighting or behaving in any disorderly or unruly manner;

Showing sexism, tribal bigotry, religious, insults, and political intolerance, or any form of discrimination;

Deliberately disrupting meetings and interfering with the orderly functioning of the Party."

"Your actions have proven gross and serious violations of the Constitution, principles, norms, and decisions of the Party. Consequently, acting on the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee, the National Executive Committee of the Party, regrets to inform you that you are expelled from the People's Progressive Party (PPP) with immediate effect," the party states.

