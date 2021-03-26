Namibia: Emsie Stars in School Arena

EMSIE Esterhuizen was an exceptional netball player during her heyday. Probably one of the most decorated stars to come out of Namibia, she has a very unique netball history that saw her representing both the then-South West Africa and South Africa before independence.

The towering retired star, who started playing netball at Gammams Primary School in Khomasdal, is the youngest person to have played for the senior pre-independence team at the age of 14.

"My sister Irene Esterhuizen was my netball coach at primary school. Because of my talent, and I suppose because I was so tall, I was allowed to play for the senior team at school - even though I was only in Standard 8 (today's Grade 10)," she says.

"I went on to Concordia College where I continued to play netball and I was player-coach for my high school team as well. I played netball with my sisters for Western Suburbs netball club. We were a team of sisters, and they played a very big role in my netball career."

Esterhuizen says she played for the senior national team, because players of colour were not allowed to play in the schools' national team.

"I played for the senior national team for three straight years before we were eventually allowed to play for the South West Africa schools team. I was subsequently allowed to play for the schools national netball team in my final year.

"I even went on to play for the South African schools team. I played my best netball during the years we still played in South Africa. I represented South Africa in the under-21, under-25, as well as the South African Top 10, which was the equivalent of the Springboks," she says.

The former shooting star joined Black Africa, where she also enjoyed a lot of success after the World Netball Cup in 1991.

The crack Katutura outfit won the Khomas First Division for a record of 10 years consecutively.

She formed a formidable shooting partnership with the equally talented Theo Shekupe, with the mercurial Annie Mosiane-Kalomo dictating matters from the centre of the court.

The defensive pairing of the two Jackies, Gawanas and Veii, formed a human defence wall, which the opposition attackers found very hard to penetrate.

There was always a sufficient supply of balls from the incredible Helen Oliphant from the wing, while the rocksteady Moeder Gontes made sure the defenders were well protected as the well-drilled Black Africa outfit, coached by the experienced Carol Garoes, reigned supreme.

The acclaimed goal shooter, who retired from competitive netball in 2005, says what set them apart from the other clubs was the fact that they were superfit and they were a formidable and very talented outfit that played for each other.

HIGHLIGHTS

"The highlight of my netball career was being selected for the national netball team that represented Namibia at the Netball World Cup in Australia in 1991.

During the world cup I was named as the goal shooter with the best goal average of 94% for the entire tournament.

"At the world cup we played against New Zealand, Samoa, Singapore, Papua New Guinea, and Ireland. Later on we played a historic friendly against England in Windhoek. In Africa we faced Malawi, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa," she says.

Estherhuizen pointed out that, apart from her sisters, her coach, Nico Smit, and her mother had a very big impact on her.

TEACHING AND TUTORING

The retired star had a total knee replacement in July last year from which she is still recovering. She is still training in the gym to strengthen her knee.

She says she is looking forward to returning to the netball court to continue her work as a netball umpire tutor.

Esterhuizen is currently a teacher at Flamingo Primary School at Walvis Bay.

"I have an inborn passion for working with children, and that is what drew me to teaching, as well as the opportunity to work with children on the netball court. That is my humble way of ploughing back into the community," she says.

She says Covid-19 came with a lot of challenges, especially for public schools.

"Most of our schools are not equipped for the pandemic," she says.

"We are facing overcrowded classes, which makes it almost impossible to practise social distancing effectively. My sister Beatrice Losper is my role model in the teaching profession. She served the profession with so much passion and pride, and will retire as a principal later in August."

Esterhuizen started teaching in 2012 and is a qualified lower primary school teacher.

PROUD GRANDMOTHER

She is the proud mother of three sons and a granddaughter she calls her "precious stone".

"Although I am very busy, I make time for my boys and my grandchild," she says.

Asked what made her stand out from the rest during her playing days, Esterhuizen said as a former netball player, she had a very intense schedule and, apart from shooting hoops when practising, her father put up a netball goalpost in their backyard.

She had to throw 200 successful goals per day.

Esterhuizen considers herself a very disciplined netball player.

She says she is living her dream and is truly blessed.

Her advice to young netball players is to work hard, be true to themselves, and persevere, "because in the end you will reap the fruit of your hard work".