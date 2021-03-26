Sierra Leone: Son Testifies in Alleged Robbery Matter

23 March 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

Lokesh Kishan Tilwani, son of Malal Tilwani (complainant), has yesterday testified before Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 in the ongoing preliminary investigation into allegations of robbery with aggravation and related charges.

The witness recalled on 5th December, 2020, when he returned home late at night and met the doors closed and that he made his way in and locked all the doors.

He told the court that he, the mother and grandmother went to bed, adding that before long, he received a call from her mother, who requested that they sleep in the same room because she had a nightmare.

He continued that he took all his mobile phones and moved over to the complainant's room.

"At around 4:30 am I heard some bang on our door. We subsequently got up to enquire what was happening. We saw eight guys including the accused who were in possession of cutlasses," he disclosed.

He added that his mom asked the alleged burglars what they wanted and they replied that they came on an operation.

He said the accused pushed him to the ground, while the others made their way into the other rooms.

Tilwani said he became apprehensive and was in deep shock as the robbers were in possession of cutlasses and were demanding money from them.

He said after they established that there was no money inside the house, they started taking their phones.

"I was with my late father's ring on my finger which the robbers demanded for, but I resisted and they started beating me with their cutlasses on my back.And in the process, they slashed two of my fingers and left me in pain," he further explained.

He added that one of the robbers took his mother inside her room while the others stood next to him. He said each time he attempted to get up, the robbers will kick him down.

He said the robbers made away with items valued over Le76 million Leones.

He said during the process, one of the robbers told his colleagues that it was late 5am for them to leave the premises.

He continued that after they left, he made a call at the Congo Cross Police Station to inform the police about the alleged incident, adding that the police officers later showed up and took snap shot of the crime scene. He said he later made statement to the police, who issued him with a police medical form for treatment at the Connaught Hospital.

The witness was cross examined by Lawyer Ibrahim Macfoy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police , Joan M. S. Bull and Assistant Superintendent Ibrahim S. Mansaray alleged that the accused (Abdul Koroma, alias Diamond) on Saturday, 5th December, 2020, at No. 12 Kossie Williams Drive, off Aberdeen Road, Cockle Bay in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony, to with robbery with aggravation and robbed Mala Tilwani several items valued over two hundred million Leones.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Macfoy renewed his application for bail, but Magistrate Ngegba refused bail and adjourned the matter to Monday, 29th March, 202

