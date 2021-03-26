Sierra Leone: Intl.islam Youth League to Construct 10 Ultra-Modern Islamic Complexes

The International Islamic Youth League (IIYL), through its Global Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Dr. Hamid Ahamed Kanneh, has started a nationwide construction of 10 ultra-modern Islamic complexes.

The purpose of International Islamic Youth League agency is to build mosques, schools, help orphans, and provide safe drinking water for the poor and the needy, as well as providing food supply to extremely poor people.

The project will include the construction of modem Islamic complexes, provision of 120 bore-holes and to support (8,000) Youth empowerment through vocational skills training, creation of employment opportunities and livelihood promotion in selected communities in Sierra Leone.

The beneficiary communities include; Port Loko, Yaweima, Small Bo, Kambia, Pujehun, Njala, Mano Dase, Moyamba, Kailahun, Kono and Falaba Districts.

In his statement, Ambassador Kanneh said each Islamic complex will comprise of a Mosque, Quranic School, ablution site, toilets, Imam's residence and Community Health Centre, among others.

The project, he said, is being supported by friends from Middle East and Asia to support the New Direction's objectives under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio.

The programme has been lunched in most of the ten communities, with Portloko being the latest beneficiary. The project was launched on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Kambia Road, Bakeloko Chiefdom, Port Loko Town.

Regional Chief Imam, North-West, Sheik Sorie Ibrahim Conteh, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kanneh and his organisation for their wonderful stride in contributing to nation building, adding that their rewards will only come from Allah.

Councillor Hajaratu Kamara of Ward 234, thanked Ambassador Kanneh, on behalf of her community and the nation at large for bringing such development at the right time.

Chiefdom speaker of Bakeloko Chiefdom and Project Office of IIYL, Marlapy Mohamed Ali Tarawallie, said IIYL started operating in Lungi during the 11 years rebel war. He stated that the agency was helping both internationally displaced persons and refugees with food items and other relevant amenities.

Giving a brief background of IIYL, Ambassador Kanneh explained that the agency is an International non -governmental humanitarian organization and that it is a signatory to the code of conduct of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (IFRC), accredited to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSCOC), the International Youth Federation (IYF) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to him, IIYL is also a founding member of the Union of NGOs of the Islamic World and that the organization is officially registered in 48 countries across the globe and support projects through direct implementation in the selected vulnerable communities in partnership with line ministries, the local government authorities and beneficiary communities.

"Currently, our organization have received one hundred thousand (100,000 copies) of Holy Quran from partners in the Middle East and Europe for free distribution to Islamic schools throughout the country. This donation will enhance government efforts in the Free Quality Education program," he said.