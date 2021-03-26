Sierra Leone: Mohamed Bangura Guns for APC Chair

Former Minister of Information and Communications and current Member of Parliament representing Constituency 066 in the Karene District, Hon.Mohamed Bangura, has declared his intention to run for the Chairmanship of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) party in the upcoming convention.

Speaking to Concord Times at his office on Pademba Road in Freetown,Hon.Mohamed Bangura said one of his visions to head the party is to strengthen intra-party unity and respect for all and sundry.

"This aspect has been quit challenging for the party and I believe that with a united APC, it is my considered view that we will have the development that will, in turn, be reflective on the country's sustainable development strides," he assures.

Hon. Mohamed Bangura expressed his utmost determination to deliver victory for the APC come 2023,emphasizing that with internal party unity being heightened, adequate financial resources been marshalled and accounted for, the end game will be an APC victory in the 2023 general elections, a mission that "I seek to execute with the last drop of my blood and resources, if given the opportunity by the delegates."

He cited revenue mobilization for the party as a mission he intends to seriously pursue by introducing new approaches that will foster financial security and accountability in all of the party organs.

"I am committed to exploring every local and international means necessary to raise enough funds to undertake meaningful and strategically focused party activities," he said.

Aside from holding the position of information minister under the Ernest Bai Koroma led APC administration,Hon.Mohamed Bangura served as adviser to the President.

Bangura has a rich political history, having served, firstly as National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC) and later chairman of the same party. He also established the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the party which declared for the APC in the 2012 elections. He was also chairman of the All Political Parties Association (APPA).

"Having served in so many capacities and acquired enormous wealth of experience from the APC party, I believe I possess the aptitude and attitude to pioneering reconcilliation, raising funds, and setting the APC party on a trajectory of winning the 2023 general elections," said Bangura.

He noted that, he currently does not belongs to any faction or support group of any flagbearer aspirant of the APC, adding that if elected chairman,he will use his office to foster unity within the party and ensure victory come 2023.