Sierra Leone: Commercial Driver in Court for Alleged Fraudulent Conversion

26 years old Abdul Turay, a driver, has made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Pademba Road Court No.4 for alleged fraudulent conversion.

He was before the court on one count of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20(1) (1V) (11) of the Larceny Act.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 7224 Songo J.K, alleges that the accused on Saturday, 13th February, 2021, at Hill Cut Road Kingharma Road Round- About in Freetown, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit certain property-one maroon Toyota dyna van with registration number ALC 421 valued seventy six million Leones, entrusted to him by Amadu Bangura for the purpose of safe keeping.

The complainant testified that he knows the accused and recalled on the said date.

He said on that day he was at his residence when the accused visited him and that he gave his vehicle with registration number ALC 421, to him for commercial purpose.

He said since that day, he could not set eyes on him and that he made statement at the Central Police Division about the issue.

He said the accused was arrested by his relatives who handed over to him (the complainant) while he took him to the said police station and made statement.

Magistrate Kekura refused bail and remanded the accused in custody and adjourned the matter to the 30th March, 2021.