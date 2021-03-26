Namibia: Unlicensed Driver Allegedly Runs Over Pedestrians, Flees Scene

26 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly running over two women with a vehicle at Okahao and fleeing the scene.

Omusati regional crime investigation coordinator deputy commissioner Moses Simaho Malakiya said the women were run over with a Toyota Corolla while trying to cross the road near a local bank.

They sustained serious injuries and were transported to Okahao State Hospital.

The driver is facing counts of reckless or negligent driving, driving a motor vehicle without a driving license,

failure to assetain nature and extent of injuries sustained by persons after the accident and failure to render assistance to injured person after the accident.

The suspect is due to appear in the Okahao Magistrate's Court on Friday.

