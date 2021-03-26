Namibia: 'Namibia Football Not in Good Hands'

So says first vice president of the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Josef Fredericks. Conversely, Fredericks is the face of a pressure group working on ousting NFA president Ranga Haikali, who claims to have proof of such a plot.

This cabal, dubbed the Progressive Forces, helped Haikali ascend to the NFA top seat.

Both men have forwarded their accusations to Fifa, with no response as yet. Tomorrow, the NFA executive will meet to address the purported restart of organised nationwide football and the simmering tensions within the top brass.

Fredericks claims to be "very worried" about the state of affairs at the calamity-addicted federation of which the hierarchy is mimicking the debilitating conflicts of its predecessors.

Haikali is a law unto himself, presiding over the association with impunity and no regard for the NFA executive, says Fredericks.

"I cannot allow wrong things to go unchallenged. He wants to do things as he wishes and does not accept other opinions or corrections. To be honest with you, our football is not in good hands," Fredericks told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

In his submission to Fifa dated 23 March 2021, Haikali denied being a dictator or flouting governance policies as his accuser suggests.

He challenged Fredericks, who wrote to Fifa on 10 March 2021, to back his allegations with evidence.

Haikali charges that Fredericks is in cahoots with NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos. A case in point is the kick-off of all transitional leagues by 17 April, with the conclusion set for July.

Haikali reiterated that the NFA executive has not authorised the commencement of domestic football even though the NFA secretariat, headed by Cosmos, has disbursed funds to the Namibia Football Premier League, women's football, and the first and second divisions for that purpose.

"It has indeed become a trend that the secretary general takes decisions without being mandated by the exco [executive], with detrimental consequences to the NFA, and the first vice president trying by all means to push for the endorsement of such unlawful decisions," Haikali said in his letter to Fifa.

The last NFA hierarchy power struggle ended with Fifa installing a normalisation committee, of which Cosmos was vice chairperson, to oversee NFA operations.

In related administrative bungling news, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) has been instructed to reconsider its rejection of the Namibia Premier League's application as second national football federation with no ties to the NFA.

When delivering the ruling yesterday, the national sport appeals committee found the NSC's pronouncement "unlawful" given that "the purported decision appears not to have been taken at a properly constituted" sport commission board meeting.

Consequently, the NSC must properly re-evaluate its position in compliance with the Sport Act, national Constitution and common law.

Since losing its NFA membership for bringing football into disrepute last year, the Namibia Premier League (NPL) has been on a mission to become a free-standing football body with a professional league.

However, that ambition does not enjoy the support of world football mother body Fifa.

Only the NFA will oversee all forms of organised football in the country, Fifa said.

Should the NPL's application be accepted, it is unclear what type of football it will administer.