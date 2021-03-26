Liberia: Taking Government to the People

26 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
analysis

The Liberian Chief Executive, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has decided to take his performance ratings to the Liberian populace by way of his current national county tours.

This is a welcome and a politically astute move by a youthful looking head-of-state who is still finding his way through the labyrinths of national governance, and international-geo-politics.

President Weah had been well schooled in the finite art of avoiding sticky situations, most especially during his impeccable and illustrious career on the pitch. He will need this natural endowment

Being Head of state of a city state of a country like Liberia with congenital disciplinary issues creates nightmare for the most seasoned of politicians.

Truth be told, President Weah is exhibiting tremendous commitment and a remarkable political will to the infrastructural development of this Republic.

This is a laudable effort by the Chief Executive.

What we need now is the implementation of these noble ideals to be transformed into fruition by his to government cadres.

In all institutions, since Jesus Christ's missionary endeavors have their own Judas.

President Weah's level of political maturity has placed him in a pivotal position to be able to read the geo-political and navigational compass his office so desperately needs.

Granted, the president has time on his hands and some good will, nationally, to make the needed adjustments.

The question remains, will he meet the national adjustment criteria?

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.