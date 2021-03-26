Ethiopia: Eritrea Agree to Withdraw Its Forces Out Ethiopian Border

26 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in a two-day working visit to Asmara to explore Ethiopia's cooperation with Eritrea.

The agreement came after Prime Minister Abiy held discussions with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki during his visit to Asmara.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately.

Ethiopia and Eritrea will continue strengthening their bilateral relations and economic cooperation ambitions, the office said.

Ethiopia and Eritrea will continue building on the spirit of trust and good neighborliness between our two countries as embarked upon in 2018, it added.

In particular, restoring trust-based people-to-people relations among our citizens in the Tigray region and fellow Eritreans across the border is essential.

It is to be recalled on November 4, 2020 the TPLF criminal clique strenuously attacked the Northern Command of the ENDF in a foiled plan to seize power by destabilizing the nation.

Attacking the Northern Command where the nation's largest weapons depot was stationed and mercilessly killing and kidnapping members of the ENDF has drawn the federal government into a military engagement it has been provoked into.

Following the attack on the Northern Command, the TPLF fired rockets into Bahir Dar and Gonder cities.

Similarly, they fired rockets into Asmara, Eritrea thereby provoking the Eritrean government to cross Ethiopian borders and prevent further attacks and maintain its national security, the office noted.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.