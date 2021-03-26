Ethiopia: Eritrea Agree to Withdraw Its Forces Out Ethiopian Border

Addis Ababa — The government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in a two-day working visit to Asmara to explore Ethiopia's cooperation with Eritrea.

The agreement came after Prime Minister Abiy held discussions with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki during his visit to Asmara.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately.

Ethiopia and Eritrea will continue strengthening their bilateral relations and economic cooperation ambitions, the office said.

Ethiopia and Eritrea will continue building on the spirit of trust and good neighborliness between our two countries as embarked upon in 2018, it added.

In particular, restoring trust-based people-to-people relations among our citizens in the Tigray region and fellow Eritreans across the border is essential.

It is to be recalled on November 4, 2020 the TPLF criminal clique strenuously attacked the Northern Command of the ENDF in a foiled plan to seize power by destabilizing the nation.

Attacking the Northern Command where the nation's largest weapons depot was stationed and mercilessly killing and kidnapping members of the ENDF has drawn the federal government into a military engagement it has been provoked into.

Following the attack on the Northern Command, the TPLF fired rockets into Bahir Dar and Gonder cities.

Similarly, they fired rockets into Asmara, Eritrea thereby provoking the Eritrean government to cross Ethiopian borders and prevent further attacks and maintain its national security, the office noted.