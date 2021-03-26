Malawi: One-Stop Border Post to Boost Trade Between Malawi and Zambia

Malawi High Commissioner to Zambia Warren Gunda says the newly-constructed one-stop border-post at Mchinji/Mwami border will boost trade between the two countries.

The diplomat made the remarks on Monday during an inspection tour of the new facility in Mchinji.

"The project, although long overdue, will ease business transactions between the two neighbouring countries," said Gunda.

He cautioned the institutions manning the one-stop border-post to serve people crossing into either country professionally.

On his part, roads and highway engineer Peter Kabalata, who is also the project's acting team leader, said the facility, whose construction started in September 2018, will be operational soon after the current defects and liability period ends.

Malawi Revenue Authority station manager Lucy Chikhawo said the facility will reduce inconveniences that traders from either side experience when clearing their goods.

She said: "The one-stop border-post is unlike the current set-up where traders and travellers from Malawi and Zambia have to do repetitive paper work and engage with agencies such as Immigration from both countries separately.

"The new facility will lessen redundancy as it will accommodate agencies from both countries in one roof, lessening the time taken for travellers and goods to be cleared."

Mchinji Border Post Immigration Department public relations officer Madalitso Banda said the one-stop border-post will be user-friendly.

The facility is expected to open in June this year.

The Mchinji/Mwami one-stop border-post project was funded by the African Development Bank.