Comoros/Togo: Cosafa Side Comoros Qualify for First Ever Africa Cup of Nations!

25 March 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The tiny Comoros Islands qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time, drawing 0-0 with Togo at home on Thursday to keep up their unbeaten record in the qualifiers.

The point advanced the Comoros to nine points from five matches and the guarantee of a top two finish in Group G in a fairytale achievement for the small island nation.

They moved above Egypt, who have eight points, and Kenya on three ahead of the meeting between the two countries later on Thursday in Nairobi.

Although, with two games left to complete their programme, Kenya can still attain nine points, the Comoros have a better head-to-head record in the two matches between the two countries.

Togo had already been eliminated and left almost all foreign-based regulars behind for the trip to the Comoros.

Togo still had the better of limited opportunities in a drab encounter.

The Indian Ocean island archipelago, with a population under 900,000, have only been competing in international football since 2006 but become more competitive in recent years after drawing more players into the team from the Comorian community in France.

Their 1-0 win over Togo in November 2019 at the start of the Cup of Nations qualifiers was a first ever away success for the Comoros in a competitive international and they held Egypt to a draw at home just four days later.

The Comoros are the eighth country to book their place at the finals in Cameroon next January, joining the hosts, holders Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal and Tunisia.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.