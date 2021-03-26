Malawi: Couple Faces Manslaughter Charges for Neglect of Daughter

A couple in Balaka is facing murder charges for failing to look after their sick daughter.

Police in the district have charged Alick Joseph and his wife, Eliza Wilson with man slaughter for failing to supply food and other basic necessities to their two-year-old biological daughter.

According to police reports, the child was suffering from a certain disease since December 2020 and the two did not take her to the hospital believing that she was bewitched.

The reports further indicate that police at Phalula arrested the duo on February 23, 2021 and referred the victim to Phalula Health Centre where she died while receiving treatment.

According to Felix Misomali, Public relations officer for Balaka police the accused have been committed to the High Court to answer charge of manslaughter contrary to Section 208 of the Penal Code.

Misomali has since warned parents against neglecting the children under their custody saying they will face the law.