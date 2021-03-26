Malawi: Couple Faces Manslaughter Charges for Neglect of Daughter

26 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A couple in Balaka is facing murder charges for failing to look after their sick daughter.

Police in the district have charged Alick Joseph and his wife, Eliza Wilson with man slaughter for failing to supply food and other basic necessities to their two-year-old biological daughter.

According to police reports, the child was suffering from a certain disease since December 2020 and the two did not take her to the hospital believing that she was bewitched.

The reports further indicate that police at Phalula arrested the duo on February 23, 2021 and referred the victim to Phalula Health Centre where she died while receiving treatment.

According to Felix Misomali, Public relations officer for Balaka police the accused have been committed to the High Court to answer charge of manslaughter contrary to Section 208 of the Penal Code.

Misomali has since warned parents against neglecting the children under their custody saying they will face the law.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.