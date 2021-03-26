Malawi: Mpaka Defeats Tadzala Chimkwezule to Be Elected New President of Malawi Law Society

26 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Private practice lawyer Charles Mpaka has been elected new president of Malawi Law Society (MLS) after defeating Tadala Chimkwezule by 265 votes against 234 during elections conducted on Tuesday in High Court registries across the country.

Mpaka replaced Burton Chidongondo Mhango at the helm of the Malawi Law Society for the next two years. Mhango did not seek re-election after serving one term.

Agness Sentala, the returning officier for the elections, confirmed the results that Mpaka, who served as Mhango's vice-president, is elected as the new leader for MLS.

The official results will be declared at the society's annual general meeting (AGM) and conference taking place at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi this Friday under the theme Futuristic Perspective of the Legal Practice in Malawi.

On the position of vice-president, Felisah Kilembe Mitambo won the poll against honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde by 266 votes to 234.

Former treasurer Chrispin Ngunde has bene ushered in as society's new honorary secretary unopposed.

Phatuma Amasi also took the post of treasurer unopposed.

Remmie Ng'omba, Robert Nthewa and Wesley Mwafulirwa were elected chapter representatives for the South, Centre and North respectively, while Vitumbiko Gubuduza, Carol Makoko and Gabriel Chembezi were elected committee members.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.