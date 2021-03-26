Malawi: Mpaka Defeats Tadzala Chimkwezule to Be Elected New President of Malawi Law Society

Private practice lawyer Charles Mpaka has been elected new president of Malawi Law Society (MLS) after defeating Tadala Chimkwezule by 265 votes against 234 during elections conducted on Tuesday in High Court registries across the country.

Mpaka replaced Burton Chidongondo Mhango at the helm of the Malawi Law Society for the next two years. Mhango did not seek re-election after serving one term.

Agness Sentala, the returning officier for the elections, confirmed the results that Mpaka, who served as Mhango's vice-president, is elected as the new leader for MLS.

The official results will be declared at the society's annual general meeting (AGM) and conference taking place at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi this Friday under the theme Futuristic Perspective of the Legal Practice in Malawi.

On the position of vice-president, Felisah Kilembe Mitambo won the poll against honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde by 266 votes to 234.

Former treasurer Chrispin Ngunde has bene ushered in as society's new honorary secretary unopposed.

Phatuma Amasi also took the post of treasurer unopposed.

Remmie Ng'omba, Robert Nthewa and Wesley Mwafulirwa were elected chapter representatives for the South, Centre and North respectively, while Vitumbiko Gubuduza, Carol Makoko and Gabriel Chembezi were elected committee members.