Malawi: Court Convicts 2 Over Murder of Person With Albinism

A court in Nkhata Bay has found two people guilty of gruesome murder of a person with albinism.

The High Court, sitting in Nkhata Bay, has convicted the two people for killing Yasin Kwenda Phiri, a person with albinism at Katende Trading Centre in the district in December, 2018.

Kwenda was during the night of December 31, 2018 gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants in his house, witnessed by his son who was nine years old at the time.

Seven suspects, including the two convicts, Frank Mkweni Khonje, 21 and Bonzo Chirwa, 54 both from Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in the district, were arrested following police investigation.

During plea, the convicts denied the charge, prompting the State to parade nine witnesses.

After looking at the evidence presented by both State and defence witnesses, the court found insufficient evidence that led to the acquital of the other three suspects.

Judge Justice Dorothy Degabriel found Khonje and Chirwa guilty while the other two were acquitted, citing insufficient evidence.