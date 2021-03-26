Ethiopia: Technological Incapacities Expose Ethiopia to Digital Colonization

Large-scale tech companies use their resources to access untapped data in Ethiopia, so disclosed economist in the field.

Economist Getachew Minas stated that laws and regulations do not exist uniformly in the infrastructure-poor African countries including Ethiopia. As such, Western technology seeks to ensure its presence in these countries.

The existence of digital colonialism is not as such a usual phenomenon. Digital colonialism refers to a modern-day Scramble for Africa where large-scale tech companies extract, analyze, and own user data for profit and market influence.

The African countries, which are data sources, remain only with "nominal" benefits.

Adding he said that in the absence of strong and reliable user data protection laws in Africa, including Ethiopia, western tech companies exploit the situation. Because of their ownership of data infrastructure, these companies exploit data as a resource for profit and a myriad of uses including predictive analysis. It may be thought that strengthening data protection laws will be a barrier to digital colonialism. But, regardless of their relative strength or weakness, data protection laws have "limits."

He pointed out that large scale tech companies show that those legal limits create several loopholes. Digital colonialism includes violations of data privacy laws. It involves unchecked mass concentration of data without competition enforcement. It also involves uninformed consent. Coleman pointed out that digital colonialism puts limits to the nation-state privacy laws.

This situation is aggravated by the social, political and economic power imbalances and decades of resource pillaging. It is inherited from the colonial history of Africa when many countries faced imperialist aggression through military invasions, land conquests, economic exploitation, genocide, and violent resource extraction at the behest of colonial powers.

He noted that trading companies expanded indirect colonial rule through possessing new protectorates or spheres of influence. They exploited local factions and rivalries by arming them in exchange for better trading deals. They established paramilitary forces or native bandas to facilitate trading goals and increase profit.

These helped in laying the foundation for the eventual mass exploitation of mineral resources and agricultural opportunities across Africa, including Ethiopia. The control of territories by companies was designed for the "explicit" purpose of making business. It inevitably meant that the territories were administered simply for profit.

He went on to say that trading companies gradually became more intrusive in the governance of the colonies to further their economic interests and those of the colonial powers. As the intrusion grew, more demands were made on the African countries.

These demands were accompanied by the threat of "military" action to enforce concession to the interests of the trading companies. Eventually, chartered companies, as extensions of the government, were an authoritative force in territories, playing an imperative role in territorial annexations and profiting from raw materials and valuable minerals.

As to him, to fulfill the interests of the industrial capitalist structure built upon the backs of African people and lands, colonial powers violently took over nations.

They exploited resource-rich African lands for their own economic benefit and global economic interests, both directly and via chartered companies. Earlier colonialists arrived on African shores, including the Red Sea, to expand their empires by exploiting local labor to extract valuable natural resources and raw materials, building critical infrastructure like railroads in the process to facilitate the import and export of these dispossessed goods.

He indicated that in this case, Ethiopia is severely affected by digital colonialism. This is essentially a misuse of technological capacities for the exploitation of the rich natural resources the continent is endowed with. In the previous centuries, Africa had been subdued by mere brutal colonialist forces. Currently, the abusive power of Western tech is more exploitative and offensive than the previous one.

The greatest irony, however, is that African countries, including Ethiopia, acquire the means of protection and defense from the tech offenders themselves.

They are not allowed to develop or imitate techs that may replace or substitute the technical expertise of the Western and other emerging powers. Both the superpowers and emerging ones watch Africa through the evil eyes of a colonial master. In this respect, selective South-South cooperation for mutual development is now a necessity.