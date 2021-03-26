Ethiopia: Ministry Eyes to Enhance Women's Political Participation

26 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

ADDIS ABABA- The Ministry of Women, Children and Youth said that it has envisioned to capitalize on the forthcoming General Elections to enhance women's participation in political decision making and boost their contribution in the democratic process.

Women Affairs Mainstreaming and Ensuring Benefit Director with the Ministry Tesfanesh Tefera told The Ethiopian Herald that they have partnered with political parties, women associations, media and other key actors to boost women's involvement in politics.

Accordingly, lobbies have been set up for all political parties including the ruling Prosperity Party to present their program alternatives thereby enabling voters to choose the party they believe to work for the benefit of women and equal participation in every sector.

The director stated that the ministry has conducted a research in women's participation in politics and leadership positions and find that their involvement is largely unsatisfactory from federal to wereda (district) levels.

The research pointed out that the widespread wrong perception about women's incapability to political leadership as well as women's lack of interest in politics are the major factors for their exclusion from political arena.

"Ethiopian women in the political leadership have demonstrated that they are as effective as men counterparts, but there is still a negative attitude that discriminate women's engagement in decision-making positions;

claiming that politics is men's domain." Noting that increasing women's participation in politics should not be left to a single government entity, Tesfanesh indicated that every relevant stakeholder is expected to play own part to help women overcome the existing obstacles.

Network of Ethiopian Women's Associations (NEWA) Program Manager Meseret Ali said on her part that strengthening women's participation in politics is one of the key areas the association has been working for.

NEWA has been conducted discussion with women members of various contending political parties on ways to develop their contribution in the political rule.

The network also broadcasted a weekly radio program concerning on women's political participation and representation for six weeks at Fana Broadcasting Network (FBC).

By the same token, NEWA has been discussing with all contending political parties with a view to encouraging the latter to mainstreaming gender in their political programs and giving consideration to women with disabilities.

Meseret further highlighted that the network translated the National Electoral Board's Education Manual of Election Campaign to brail in a bid to communicate the message to visually impaired citizens.

Recently, the African Applicant Woman Leadership Network has been established to help members to exchange experiences and access mentoring services, she noted.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Nigeria Rejects Transparency International's Corruption Rating

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.