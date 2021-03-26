Ethiopia: Tapping Natural Resources for Hydrotherapy Treatment

Alemu Kitaw, 35, used to suffer abdominal illness few years ago. After trying all medical options, he was weak and emaciated; many feared he would not survive another week. Upon advice from family and friends he went to one of the monasteries in Ethiopia where people seek spiritual treatment through holy water.

In the monastery he was advised to take five and more than a liter of holy water a day to remove poisoned substances from his stomach. Fortunately, he said, the holy water removed the poison from his stomach through vomiting and diarrhoea.

Attending such hydrology treatment, Alemu's health improved dramatically in just two months. "Thanks to God, the holy water saved me," he says. "Because of the hydrotherapy treatment and care I received, I can now look forward to living a normal, healthy life. ... Living, working, and serving here has given me a renewed sense of purpose and confidence."

Holy water is widely used among followers of Ethiopian Orthodox church as a cure for diseases and spiritual development. But Out of the religious realm too, the water is believed to have positive impact on people's health.

In Ethiopia, many hot springs have not been developed even if they have the capacity of curing the people at the grass-root level from diseases of various kinds. As the water contains a variety of different minerals including calcium and sodium bicarbonate, human bodies soak up these minerals when people are in a hot spring, which increases circulation and overall oxygen flow, experts said.

Dr Debra Sullivan is a nurse educator at the University of Nevada. She said hydrotherapy, or water therapy, is a complementary therapy that uses water for health purposes. There are many uses for different types of hydrotherapy, including treating joint pain with water exercises and easing muscle stress with cold or hot showers or baths. People should always discuss hydrotherapy with a doctor or physical therapist before adding it to a treatment program, she said.

As to her, hydrotherapy refers to using water as therapy in any form. For instance, it may act as a treatment for temporary skin-related issues, such as burns and septic ulcers, or chronic health conditions, such as arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Water therapy uses either hot or cold water, with the water pressure and flow varying among treatments. The intention is to ease both physical and mental symptoms. Some hydrotherapy practices are as simple as sitting in a warm bath, which people can do at home. Other practices involve specialist locations or equipment, such as a cold sauna. Possible locations and equipment for hydrotherapy may include: physical therapy tanks, swimming pools, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, saunas, showers, baths, she added.

Studies published in professional, peer-reviewed medical-science journals have consistently identified that hot water immersion and hydro-massage produce different effects on various systems of the body. So, while researchers have not necessarily been able to determine all of the various mechanisms by which hot tub use improves certain medical conditions and diseases, they have linked their use to improved health outcomes, particularly relief from muscle soreness, bone and joint pain, high blood pressure, and stress.

An ancient practice, hydrotherapy combines using warm water to relieve pain, strengthen muscles, improve balance and increase general fitness. In addition to strengthening muscles, hydrotherapy also helps to mobilize stiff joints, which provides lasting relief from arthritis and muscular injuries.

For centuries, people have used hydrotherapy or some kind of aquatic therapy to help improve their health. Now science is supporting what our ancestors already knew and intuition has been telling us: hydrotherapy benefits human health. With all the advances that have been made in hydrotherapy technology, today people all around the globe can enjoy the benefits of aquatic therapy in the privacy of their own homes or backyard.

Experts state that one of the best ways people can find sore muscle relief is through hot and cold therapy. This practice uses both warm and cold applications to an injured or strained muscular group to help alleviate and soothe muscle pain and tension without medication.

According to a report on the Effect of hydrotherapy on the signs and symptoms of delayed onset muscle soreness," The effect of cold application through various medium has been shown to stimulate an analgesic effect, resulting in a decreased perception of pain."

The study went further on to state, warm water immersion has been shown to demonstrate "an increase in blood flow, HR [heart rate], and cardiac output, and a decrease in peripheral resistance. Benefits such as decreased muscle spasm, stiffness, and increased range of motion have also been reported following the application of heat."

According to Breanne Kallonen, Naturopathic Medical Intern, Integrative Medicine, "temperature as well as the duration of treatment can change the therapeutic effect of the treatment. For instance, a short hot or short cold will both have an intrinsic stimulative effect on circulation whereas a long cold treatment will have a depressive effect. A short cold treatment stimulates the metabolism of the tissues it is applied to. It increases oxygen absorption, increases CO2 excretion, and increases peripheral red and white blood cell count."

Hydrotherapy has been shown to benefit all kinds of musculoskeletal conditions including arthritis, fibromyalgia, and back pain. A study by Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases (ARD) found that "hydrotherapy is often recommended to patients with arthritis as water provides a range of benefits, including the reduction of oedema, pain relief, and reduced loading on damaged arthritic joints." By soaking in warm water, the heat helps to reduce the force of gravity which can place additional stress on joints, decrease swelling, and increase blood circulation.

Dr Murray Grossman of the Grossman Institute adds that the warmth brings fresh circulation which carries healing elements to help soothe and relax the muscles. With relaxation, there is less tightness on the muscles and the mind can release any stress (which can hinder healing).

When it comes to bone and joint pain relief, hydrotherapy along with mild exercises are a great way to help loosen muscles, increase agility and flexibility, and improve overall performance.

Studies have shown hydrotherapy benefits the human heart because it reduces high blood pressure by improving circulation and heart rate. In the study, Biophysiologic Effects of Warm water Immersion, the findings showed, "circulation to deep muscle structures is also increased significantly in water immersion, improving oxygen flow to tissues and potentially facilitating the healing of muscle, bone, and joint injuries."

Breanne Kallonen goes on to add, "Besides promoting blood flow, hydrotherapy benefits the heart by increasing the removal of toxic products, increasing healing, increasing immunity and promoting relaxation."

Stress is a part of our lives and varies depending on what is going on in our world. While some stress might be good for us, pushing us forward to complete tasks and so on, chronic stress can be detrimental to our overall health and well-being. Because of this, taking time each day to unwind and unplug is important in helping us achieve inner strength and live our best healthy lives.

A great way to relieve tension and learn how to manage stress is through meditation. Meditation is an ancient relaxation technique that focuses on quieting the mind and turning inward to reconnect with self. There are various methods and forms of meditation. One of our favourite ways is through hydrotherapy, which evidence has shown can be "effective in alleviating mental fatigue." The warm water helps to release the tension in your body, mind, and soul from the day-to-day chaos.