Ethiopia: Nebe Dispatches Election Materials to Polling Stations

ADDIS ABABA- The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said that it has taken the necessary steps to make to forthcoming sixth General Elections successful and has dispatched election materials to all polling stations per schedule.

Board's Communications Adviser Soliana Shimeles told local media that election materials would be dispatched to 49,407 polling stations across the nation except the Tigray State in a secured and protected manner.

She stated that law enforcement agencies at federal and state levels have been providing the necessary protection and support to election materials delivered to intended bodies thereby playing their share to make the election successful. Limited infrastructural network of the country, however, posed challenge to the timely distribution of election materials.

NEBE plans to employ both modern and traditional modes of transport to the delivery of election materials depend on the nature of terrains and transport networks of a particular polling station, Soliana added.

For instance, the board will distribute the blue box to Gambela State trough boats as the area's limited road network may take a week to deliver the whole election materials to polling stations. Accordingly, due consideration has been given to overcome the possible gasoil, maintenance and other challenges NEBE may face while using the boat transport.

Deployment and Distribution Expert at the Board Yirdaw Firidie said on his part that election materials in the blue box are prepared in five different local languages so as to apply new practice in the upcoming election. By the same token, NEBE has been applying different technological innovations in the election process that would make Election 2021 the most technologically advanced in Ethiopia's history.

According to Yirdaw, rigorous COVID-19 protocols will be implemented throughout the election process and attempt has made to equip the polling stations with anti-coronavirus facilities.

It is to be recalled that the election materials are produced in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.