Africa: Premier Calls On Africa, Russia to Work for Rapprochement

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said that Africa and Russia should work to rapprochement and revive their longstanding relationship, which has been challenged in the course of time, for the benefit of the people and economies of the two sides.

The Premier's remark came while addressing the 'Africa-Russia- The Revival of Traditions: International Interparty' dialogue on Wednesday.

Abiy stated that platforms including Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum have played instrumental role to the two sides exchange ideas on ways to fostering a lasting cooperation.

The forums are also beneficial to both African countries and Russia better prepared to overcome challenges that tackle their pursuit of strong partnership.

The Premier stated that the dialogue would contribute to the world's peace and stability in highlighting the importance of the United Nations principle of non-inference in domestic affairs of sovereign countries.

The dialogue also proposed ways to revive the rich traditional similarity between Russian and African countries.

The Prime Minister further noted that Russia was a key ally in Africa's decolonization struggle and provided scholarship to many freedom fighters thereby contributing to nurture African leaders and intellectuals.

Africans need to cooperate overcome poverty, inequality, unemployment, and violence whilst forming strong partnership with global actors including Russia. "Africans must revisit our tradition and consolidate our friendship and renew solidarity."