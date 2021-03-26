Africa: Premier Calls On Africa, Russia to Work for Rapprochement

26 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said that Africa and Russia should work to rapprochement and revive their longstanding relationship, which has been challenged in the course of time, for the benefit of the people and economies of the two sides.

The Premier's remark came while addressing the 'Africa-Russia- The Revival of Traditions: International Interparty' dialogue on Wednesday.

Abiy stated that platforms including Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum have played instrumental role to the two sides exchange ideas on ways to fostering a lasting cooperation.

The forums are also beneficial to both African countries and Russia better prepared to overcome challenges that tackle their pursuit of strong partnership.

The Premier stated that the dialogue would contribute to the world's peace and stability in highlighting the importance of the United Nations principle of non-inference in domestic affairs of sovereign countries.

The dialogue also proposed ways to revive the rich traditional similarity between Russian and African countries.

The Prime Minister further noted that Russia was a key ally in Africa's decolonization struggle and provided scholarship to many freedom fighters thereby contributing to nurture African leaders and intellectuals.

Africans need to cooperate overcome poverty, inequality, unemployment, and violence whilst forming strong partnership with global actors including Russia. "Africans must revisit our tradition and consolidate our friendship and renew solidarity."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Nigeria Rejects Transparency International's Corruption Rating

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.