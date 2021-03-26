Ethiopia: Conducting Credible Poll, Making Ethiopia Champion of Democracy

Ethiopia is undergoing mammoth reforms in social, economic, political spheres since 2018 following the coming of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed into office. With the reform, political space has been widened and several exiled opposition leaders and political parties have been allowed to operate inside the country. Hundreds of blocked blogs and websites have been unblocked. These moves have reignited hope among the people towards better democracy and freedom.

At the heart of democratic reforms is a fair, free and peaceful election. The government is exerting its outmost effort to create democratic state widening political space and creating conducive environment for opposition political parties. Equal participation of citizens and political parties is primarily ensured through conducting free and fair as well as peaceful election.

In a move to pave away for credible election, the country has amended repressive laws and ratified new laws. The government in fact amended several laws that are widely perceived as a detrimental effect on human rights, rule of law, democracy, and others. In the first rung is the new electoral law that has set out new rules for political party registration and change the election system.

These have had an effect in brining strong political parties in to the front burner as well as sidestepping weak and fragmented political parties from the playing ground. Independent National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) is established which is accountable to the House of Peoples' Representatives, the federal legislative house.

On the other hand, the new law on civil society has made it possible for nongovernmental organizations, professional associations, civic societies and other groups to engage in the advancement of human rights and democracy issue. And, these entities are expected to make their own contribution in making the poll credible through engaging in different responsibilities.

Though postponed for a year due to coronavirus pandemic, the 6th general election is yet another historic chance for Ethiopia towards democratic transition.

This week addressing member of the parliament Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said that through democratic competition, Ethiopia can avert challenges related to disagreements, strengthen its democratic institutions, and begin transition to democracy.

Elections are a matter of survival the people of Ethiopians and the upcoming poll must be held on schedule this year despite many challenges.

The government is genuinely doing its level best to conduct truly competitive and fair election creating leveled playing field for everyone to participate in the election with fair and equal chance of winning mentality. The upcoming election is expected to be a critical juncture and chance for Ethiopia to transit to democracy.

The premier also noted that the government would make sure that all interested political parties are engaged in the election and treated equally and fairly with the view to making Ethiopia emerge a winner in the upcoming general election. The main objective of this election is creating democratic state by conducting democratic, peace and inclusive election.

The government has discussed with leaders of various parties and supported opposition political parties more than half way to participate in the election so far. Political parties' should be supported and the government is assisting them with all requires things so as to conduct inclusive election which will catapult Ethiopia to better stage. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged that the government exerting its utmost effort to make the upcoming general election peaceful, fair, and democratic.

For the past many years the situation in the country is dominated by the inequality of opposition leaders in the country which had created mistrust amongst the peoples and political parties and lacks trust from the large public. The then ruling party is failed to satisfy the public interest witnessing grievances from the public.

In Ethiopia, there is a culture of assuming power forcefully without the willingness of the public. Following the reform despite the peaceful competitive political climate, the mentality and culture of seizing power through armed insurrection remains an existential threat to peace and democratization of the country. The focus of all should be to conduct free and democratic election that will make the country a winner, rather than a party.

"The upcoming general election is critical but challenging and the ruling party has prepared awareness raising programs to enlighten its tens of thousands of its political cadre regarding a free, fair and democratic election. I believe the upcoming election will make the country a winner. The political landscape has widened and the government has gone the extra mile to foster inclusive participation."

This year the election will not take place in a regular manner. The political space is now wide unlike previous year. Because of many issues the upcoming election will be critical and challenging. The government beg discussed and supports, more than half ways with the opposition political parties those who are trying to withdraw from the election, prime minister Abiy told the MPs.

Recently some parties showed their willingness to participate in the upcoming election and pose question to the electoral board and the government will do its level best to accommodate all parties to participate in the election.

On the other hand the electoral board will facilitate the situation for parties to participate in the election. "We will support any party which is interested to participate in the election by all necessary means. Democracy developed through times it is not something ensured overnight. Most of the parties in Ethiopia lack experience of winning and competing in election."

He stated: "Our success is to make the election free and democratic. It should be Ethiopia's victory. I have personally tried to ensure that eligible parties take part in the election. No matter how fair and healthy an election is, it does not guarantee democracy except providing a foundation for democratic rule."

Democracy is a process that takes years. Parties need to leave the old tradition of being an escort and start competing as there is no better time to do so. The election will take place as the Ethiopian people must vote and move past bottlenecks, he added.