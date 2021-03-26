Ethiopia: Ministry Outlines Measures to Curb Inflation

26 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA - Having concluded the first- round study aimed to figure out triggers of the rising cost of living in Ethiopia, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) disclosed that it has begun to take corrective measures to dismantle economic sabotage and to control price hikes.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Trade Practice and Regulatory Sector State Minister Eshete Asfaw said the government has formed task forces at federal and woreda (district) level to bring an end to the rising commodity prices due to various lame and reasonable excuses.

According to the study, the main causes for the high cost of living in the country are somehow related to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and rising of fuel prices at international market.

The state minister, however, said that hoarding and stockpiling acts , brokers' interference in the trading chain, mismatch of demand and supply, peace and security problems in some parts of country, among

others are other factors contributing to the price increase.

Speaking of the steps taken to control the price hikes and inflation , he noted that expansion of irrigation development activities to meet demand and production supply is underway and also punitive measures have been taken against the lawbreakers .

Moreover, he said that about 42,505 businesses have been sealed and written warning given to 69,553 businesses across the country. And also, 90 and 303 traders had their licenses suspended and revoked respectively.

He further noted that a total of 1,220 merchants were charged in court and fined 12.8 million Birr, and an estimated 95.4 million Birr worth of contraband was seized by the government and sold to the public at fair price.

The ongoing punitive measures against greedy traders would be strengthened ,he said , adding the general public have to expose those who are amassing wealthy out of the suffering of the poor.

