Ethiopia: Premier Abiy Arrives in Asmara

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) arrived yesterday in Eritrean capital Asmara for a two-day working visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Ethiopian delegation led by Premier Abiy was accorded a warm welcome by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Prime Minister's delegation comprises Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta (PhD) and Minister of Innovation and Technology Abraham Belay (PhD).

Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab were also present at the welcoming ceremony, it was learnt.