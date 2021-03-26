Ethiopia: 'It Is the Time to End TB'

Every year, global communities mark World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with the aim to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic impacts of the disease, strengthen effective intervention and at the same time, step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

Last Wednesday, March 24, the Day was marked with the theme "The clock is ticking" because the TB response urgently needs to be accelerated to reach the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals and to realize the commitments made by Heads of State at the first-ever UN High Level Meeting on TB in 2018.

According to a message delivered by Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in relation to World TB Day 2021, in 2019, there were an estimated 2.5 million TB cases in the African Region accounting for 25 percent of the global burden. More than 500,000 African lives are lost to this disease every year. This is inexcusable, when TB screening and treatment is available for free in all countries.

"Too many people are pushed into poverty when they contract TB due to lost income, transport costs and other expenses."

Mentioning the survey conducted by some African countries, the report stated that households of people infected with TB are spending over 50 percent of their income on TB-related costs. This is well above the marker of 20 percent, which indicates catastrophic expenditure.

In recent years, some countries, including Ethiopia, have made significant progress and enabled to reduce new TB cases by 20 percent. However, overall progress in the WHO African Region remains slower than the milestones set for 2020, she added.

Collective action across sectors is crucial to address the challenges and accelerate progress towards ending TB by 2030. Determinants of health such as poverty, undernutrition, indoor pollution, tobacco smoking, and co-morbidities such as HIV continue to drive the TB epidemic in the African Region. This is why WHO has developed the multisectoral accountability framework and is supporting all countries to update their TB policies and to implement WHO guidelines.

"Today, I call upon governments and partners to bridge the financial gap for the TB response in Africa so that the Region can get on track to reach the SDG targets for this disease, for the benefit of African populations and future generations."

Ethiopia also held the 15th National TB Research Annual Conference and the World TB Day with the theme: "Now is the time to end TB."

Speaking on the occasion, Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma said that Ethiopia though is working to end TB; it is still one of the 30 countries in the world where TB is endemic. Thus, a lot of work remains to be done.

According to Dr. Dereje, every year while 157,000 people are infected by TB, 21,000 lives are lost to this disease. Among the people who are suspected to acquire the disease, 29 percent did not go to health institutions.

Noting the rising challenge of drug resistance tuberculosis, he said however, it is enabled to identify only 41 percent of cases. "Due attention should be given to prevent the spread of the disease."

Dr. Amsalu Bekele, Internalist and Lung Specialist at Addis Ababa University also said that because the symptoms between Coronavirus and TB tend to be similar, many people with cough quarantine and isolating themselves at home. People with cough that lasts for two or more weeks should visit health centers and tested for TB.

Currently, TB testing, treatment and follow up services are provided in all health centers established across the states, city administrations and 4,000 governmental and 800 licensed nongovernmental health institutions. In a similar way, in 67 health facilities, drug-resistant TB treatment is provided. Not less than 3,000 TB testing laboratories are also delivering services, it was learnt.