Algeria: Staple Food Products Will Be Available in Ramadan

26 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Trade Kamel Rezig said staple food products will be available during the holy month of Ramadan.

In an interview with APS, the minister said the sectors concerned had taken the necessary measures to ensure the availability of food products on national markets during the month of Ramadhan.

With regard to the shortage of table oil, Rezig said the increase in the prices of raw materials on the international market and the costs of transport had contributed to the increase in the wholesale price of this product, from DZD570 to DZD590, reducing the profit margin of a large number of wholesalers who then withdrew from the operation.

In addition, the department granted an authorization allowing producers to sell products with capped prices directly to retailers and citizens.

To prevent any unforeseen events, the State remains ready to intervene to ensure the availability of food products of large consumption (meat, oil, cereals, vegetables, etc.) through the importation of the required goods, the minister noted.

