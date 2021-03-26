Zimbabwe: Swimmers Return to the Pool

SWIMMERS will return to the pool this weekend at Les Brown pool, in Harare, for the sixth-seed gala, to be held by the Harare Amateur Swimming Board.

The competition will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations with not more than 50 people, per session, allowed to take part.

Board public relations officer, Shingirai Mtetwa, said everything was in place, for the hosting of the championships.

"We are going to have our first major tournament, after a long lay-off, and we are going to make sure that we observe the Covid-19 regulations with, at most, 50 swimmers for each session," said Mtetwa.

"The two-day event will see different age-group swimmers, from around the province, taking part.

"We are almost there.

"We are ready to get underway, and a total of 100 swimmers, have registered for the championships.

"Swimmers are from clubs that include Highlands, Otters, Pirates, Sharks, Spartans and Dorados.

"The championships will be held over two days."

Some of the athletes expected to take part include Loyiso Mahobele (Sharks Boys); Limbikani Kalipengule (Highlands); Venekai Dhemba (Sharks), Nigel Madziyire (Highlands); Tanatsirwa Chitsurura and Josh Covill (Spartans); Paige van der Westhuizen (Highlands), Dylan Huang (Sharks); Claire Melrose (Pirates) and Ayman Khartoun (Sharks).