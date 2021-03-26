Zimbabwe: Swimmers Return to the Pool

26 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

SWIMMERS will return to the pool this weekend at Les Brown pool, in Harare, for the sixth-seed gala, to be held by the Harare Amateur Swimming Board.

The competition will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations with not more than 50 people, per session, allowed to take part.

Board public relations officer, Shingirai Mtetwa, said everything was in place, for the hosting of the championships.

"We are going to have our first major tournament, after a long lay-off, and we are going to make sure that we observe the Covid-19 regulations with, at most, 50 swimmers for each session," said Mtetwa.

"The two-day event will see different age-group swimmers, from around the province, taking part.

"We are almost there.

"We are ready to get underway, and a total of 100 swimmers, have registered for the championships.

"Swimmers are from clubs that include Highlands, Otters, Pirates, Sharks, Spartans and Dorados.

"The championships will be held over two days."

Some of the athletes expected to take part include Loyiso Mahobele (Sharks Boys); Limbikani Kalipengule (Highlands); Venekai Dhemba (Sharks), Nigel Madziyire (Highlands); Tanatsirwa Chitsurura and Josh Covill (Spartans); Paige van der Westhuizen (Highlands), Dylan Huang (Sharks); Claire Melrose (Pirates) and Ayman Khartoun (Sharks).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.