Southern Africa: Angop Journalists Among SADC 2021 Award Finalists

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Four ANGOP professionals are running for the SADC 2021 Journalism Award, whose winner will be announced at the 41st Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the organisation, to be held in Malawi.

They are Aurélio Janeiro Sacalei Soi, a professional based in the delegation of Huambo province, Hélder Marcolino Faienda Dias, in Lunda Norte, Jilmar Enoque Chitondua and Leonardo Belmiro Carlos, both in Bié.

Aurélio Janeiro Sacalei Soi competes with a report under the title "Mambroa Stadium - an abandoned giant", while Hélder Marcolino Faienda Dias does it with the report "Dundo Museum - the guardian of the Côkwe tradition" and Jilmar Enoque Chitondua with the work about "MOSAP II: 'A true friend' in the fight against hunger".

The first three are running in the press category, while the fourth entered in photojournalism.

A total of 16 Angolan professionals are registered, in the categories of press, photojournalism, television and radio, according to the National Adjudication Committee of the SADC Journalism Award, recently announced.

