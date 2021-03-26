Angola: Bai Elected Best Angolan Bank

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) was elected the Best Angolan Bank, in this first quarter of 2021, in New York, United States of America (USA), as part of the World's Best Banks award, organised by renowned magazine "Global Finance".

BAI's distinction, which took place on 18 March, at the 28th annual edition of the award, was based on the assessment of the criteria for increase of assets, profits, geographic implementation, relationship strategy, development of new businesses and product innovation.

According to a press release issued Wednesday at ANGOP, the resilience of the nominees in meeting the needs of their clients in difficult times was also analysed.

For Luís Lélis, Chairman of BAI's Executive Committee, this distinction "is the result of the implementation of a solid business strategy, constant innovation, investment in human capital and spirit of resilience in the national and world financial context".

For Luís Lélis, Chairman of BAI's Executive Committee, this distinction "is the result of the implementation of a solid business strategy, constant innovation, investment in human capital and spirit of resilience in the national and world financial context".

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

