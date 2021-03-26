Angola: Police Chief Announces Intervention Unit Restructuring

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The General Commander of the National Police, Paulo de Almeida, Wednesday in Luanda announced the restructuring of the Rapid Intervention Police (PIR).

Paulo de Almeida, who made the announcement at the opening of the 1st Methodological Meeting of the Organs and Units of Rapid Intervention Police, said that the aim was to revitalise and modernise this operational body of the General Command of the National Police.

According to the general commander, there is an urgent need to revitalise, modernise and rejuvenate the organisation and, given the moment of change, from one generation to the next, to train young people aged between 21 and 22 for the present.

"The change in the generation of those who were committed, fought, demonstrated the unique capabilities of loyalty and patriotism, spirit of mission fulfillment, by force of nature itself, are already at a certain age, and does not allow to have the same dynamics and elasticity", highlighted Paulo de Almeida.

The Police chief reminded that nowadays the world is more and more criminalised, with crime becoming more and more evident, and countries seek, within the police organisations, to develop and dynamise their special units to face this type of criminality which, in a violent way, sometimes distorts the stability of the States.

