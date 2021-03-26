Angola: MPLA Leader Advocates Greater Attention to Vulnerable Women

25 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of ruling MPLA party, João Lourenço, Thursday highlighted the need to strengthen the advocacy of women's causes, mainly of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged that need more attention from public the authorities and society.

Speaking at the opening session of the 7th Congress of the Organisation of Angolan Women (OMA), João Lourenço said that MPLA's women's organisation should pay more attention to issues where women should have a voice, such as those linked to the development of local and municipal power, promotion of literacy campaigns, of actions aimed at the diversification of the economy and entrepreneurship, financial literacy, programmes for the gradual withdrawal of thousands of women from the informal economy.

According to the MPLA leader, OMA in partnership with other organizations, should contribute so that the State continues to apply public policies in favour of the gender equality and the strengthening of the woman's role in the society, taking into account that the gender equity is fundamental for the inclusion of women in the labour market, in the decision making organs, in the improvement of the management way of their family time, in the promotion of the fight against violence.

"The MPLA will continue to ensure women's participation in economic, political, social and cultural life, as well as their representation in decision-making bodies," he said.

