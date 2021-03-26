Angola: MPLA Women Wing Congress Kicks Off

25 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — With the "Angola Avante" chanted by the 1,500 delegates and guests, the VII (seventh) Ordinary Congress of the Angolan Women's Organisation (OMA) started at around 10.30am on Thursday at the Belas Convention Centre in Luanda.

The conclave of the MPLA women's organisation, which lasts for two days, is attended by the party's president, João Lourenço, its vice president, Luísa Damião, as well as other senior officials.

Under the slogan "Angolan Women: Participation, Inclusion and Development", the delegates from all over the country and from different Angolan communities abroad are preparing to elect a new secretary-general for the organisation.

Joana Tomás, a journalist by profession, is the only candidate for OMA's Secretary General, a post held by Luzia Inglês "Inga" since the 1999 congress.

Since its foundation on 10 January 1962, OMA has contributed to the struggle for freedom and civil, economic, political, social and cultural rights of women in particular and of the Angolan people in general.

