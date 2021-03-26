Rwanda/Cameroon: Cameroon Game Is a Must-Win, Says Mashami

26 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

March 30 Cameroon vs Rwanda Mozambique vs Cape Verde

Vincent Mashami, head coach of the national football team Amavubi, has stressed that his side will only be looking for a victory when they visit Cameroon next Tuesday.

It will the two teams' final match in Group F of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, and a win for Amavubi would potentially secure a ticket for Rwanda.

Rwanda, who beat Mozambique 1-0 in Kigali on Wednesday to jump to second with 5 points, have not featured at the continent's biggest football stage since 2004.

"I am happy with our performance. The players showed discipline and confidence on the ball, we deserved the three points," Mashami said, in a post-match interview, about the vital win against Mozambique.

APR forward Lague Byiringiro, who came in off the bench in the second-half, scored the lone goal in the 68th minute after good inter-play with skipper Haruna Niyonzima and Meddie Kagere.

Mashami added, "We don't have time to relax or celebrate. We are facing Cameroon next week, so we need to get back to business tomorrow (Thursday) and prepare as best as possible. We will go into the game with one thing on mind - to win."

Should Cameroon beat Cape Verde today, March 26; a win against the Indomitable Lions on March 30 would automatically see Rwanda book its spot at the 2021 AFCON finals tournament.

