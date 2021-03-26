Tanzania: Bobi Wine Hails Tanzania's Peaceful Power Transition

25 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Uganda's National Unity Platform leader, Bobi Wine has hailed Tanzania's peaceful transition of power in the midst of tragedy.

Wine said this when siging a condolence book of at the Tanzania High Commission in Kampala on Thursday following the death of President John Magufuli.

Additionally,he promised to stand with Tanzanians during the mourning period.

"We continue to stand with the people of Tanzania as they mourn their leader and salute them for ensuring a peaceful transition in the face of this tragedy. May his soul rest in peace."said Wine

